StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $311.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.57 and its 200 day moving average is $250.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $328.94.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

