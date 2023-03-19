The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CEO Sells $1,312,800.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Toro Trading Down 1.7 %

TTC opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 1,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Toro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Toro by 990.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

