The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CEO Sells $1,312,800.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Toro Trading Down 1.7 %
TTC opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.73.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
