Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $555,300.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,039,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,035,900.00.

JFrog Stock Down 1.8 %

FROG opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of JFrog

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at $10,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

