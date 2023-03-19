American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Sells $401,351.82 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 123.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.