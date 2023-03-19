American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Sells $401,351.82 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 123.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

