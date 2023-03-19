Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $543,867.17 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $543,867.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 615,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,784.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Evolus Stock Down 1.4 %
EOLS stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.93. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
