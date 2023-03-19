Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $530,740.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,953,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $2,946,600.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $164.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

