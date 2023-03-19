Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CEO Sells $457,719.68 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ FWONK opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.