Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CEO Sells $457,719.68 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Formula One Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

