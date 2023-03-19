Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 5,431 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,102,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,289 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $497,800.68.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $494,197.66.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20.

On Monday, February 27th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $523,056.42.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00.

MGPI stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

