The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Sells $457,719.68 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BATRA opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 187,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

