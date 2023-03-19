The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CEO Sells $457,719.68 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance
Shares of BATRA opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
