The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CEO Sells $457,719.68 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,741,796.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA opened at $26.24 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

