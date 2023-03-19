The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CEO Sells $457,719.68 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,741,796.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LSXMA opened at $26.24 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.12.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.
LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
