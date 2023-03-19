Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CFO Sells $485,049.55 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kadant Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:KAI opened at $197.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $221.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

