Royal Bank of Canada Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $43.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.89.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
Shares of SMAR opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.
Insider Activity at Smartsheet
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $83,227,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,454,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,379,000 after buying an additional 1,391,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $42,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
