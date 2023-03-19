Royal Bank of Canada Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $43.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $83,227,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,454,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,379,000 after buying an additional 1,391,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $42,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

