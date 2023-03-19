SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $22.00 at Wedbush

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.79.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.0 %

S opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $115,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,461 shares of company stock worth $3,237,014 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after acquiring an additional 804,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after acquiring an additional 561,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

