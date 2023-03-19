SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $18.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on S. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of S stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,014 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

