LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.95.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.