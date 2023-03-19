Insider Selling: Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Sells $638,250.00 in Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arhaus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
See Also
