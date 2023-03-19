PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $37.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.45.
PagerDuty Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PD opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $22,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $10,913,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
