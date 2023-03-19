eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $730,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $889,800.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $88,116.00.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 2.75. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the second quarter worth $11,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $7,173,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

