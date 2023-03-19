Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $751,790.20 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $751,790.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,160,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,209.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $135,678.66.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

