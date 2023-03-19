Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $773,840.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veracyte Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.44. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $2,906,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 262,223 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 56.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 26.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Veracyte by 3.6% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 454,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

