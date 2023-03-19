Edward Shapiro Purchases 25,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

