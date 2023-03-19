Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $207.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $190.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

