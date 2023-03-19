Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 355,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

