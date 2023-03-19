Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Wendy’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

