WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.
WSFS Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $51.77.
WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
