WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $70,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

