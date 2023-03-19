StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Western New England Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $192.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Western New England Bancorp Increases Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

