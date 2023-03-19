Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $182.20 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 478,338 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $61,571,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 376.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 397,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

