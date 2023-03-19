StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Down 2.3 %
WATT stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.57.
Insider Activity at Energous
In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,855 shares of company stock valued at $50,209. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Energous
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
