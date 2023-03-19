StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.55 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 205.80%.

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,982.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,412.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

