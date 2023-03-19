Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush raised their price objective on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $216.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 25,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $445,483.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,486,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,088.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 25,126 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $445,483.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,486,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,088.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $49,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,298.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 48,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 68,444 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,748 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

