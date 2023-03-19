StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

WRLD opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $495.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.28. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $209.88.

In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 523.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1,359.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

