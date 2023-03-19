HC Wainwright Boosts Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target to $12.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aravive’s FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Aravive Price Performance

ARAV opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.35. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

About Aravive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Articles

