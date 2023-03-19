Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of APVO stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

