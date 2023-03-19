Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

