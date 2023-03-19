AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.67.

AppFolio Stock Down 3.3 %

AppFolio stock opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $135.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AppFolio by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

