American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $4.07 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Public Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in American Public Education by 11.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.