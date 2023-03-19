American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $4.07 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
