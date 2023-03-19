Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on AOSL. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.9 %
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.
