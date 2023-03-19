Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSLGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AOSL. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.9 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,914. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

