Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AOSL. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.9 %

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,914. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.