StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

American Software Price Performance

AMSWA stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.99 million, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $22.53.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $53,511.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $240,731.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $53,511.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,225 shares of company stock worth $483,512. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 180,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 12.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 18.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 926,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 141,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also

