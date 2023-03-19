StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $687.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

