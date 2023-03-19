Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance
ANIK opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $32.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.