Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

ANIK opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 337,909 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

