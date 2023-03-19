Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.
AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.16.
Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of AMAT stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01.
Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.
Insider Transactions at Applied Materials
In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
