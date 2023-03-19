Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.16.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.