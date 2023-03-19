HC Wainwright Trims Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price to $5.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Amyris Stock Down 3.8 %

AMRS stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amyris Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 52.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $2,007,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 43.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 949,232 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 726,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

