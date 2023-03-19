HC Wainwright Trims Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price to $5.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.
Amyris Stock Down 3.8 %
AMRS stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
