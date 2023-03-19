AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.16 million, a P/E ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

