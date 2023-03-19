Piper Sandler Trims Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price to $1.50

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Performance

AMRS stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Amyris has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

About Amyris

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 716,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 472,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.