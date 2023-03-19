Piper Sandler Trims Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price to $1.50

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.
Amyris Stock Performance
AMRS stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Amyris has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amyris (AMRS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.