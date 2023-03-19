Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMOT. Northland Securities lowered Allied Motion Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,762.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Featured Stories

