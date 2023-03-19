StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.95.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in GDS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,092,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 210,458 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

