Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT at $1,224.51

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,224.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANFGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.94) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($16.94) to GBX 1,350 ($16.45) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.60) to GBX 1,260 ($15.36) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Antofagasta Trading Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

