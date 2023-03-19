Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5096 per share. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

