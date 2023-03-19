Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 9.4 %

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $405.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

