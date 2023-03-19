Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($252.69) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Allianz Trading Down 2.3 %
Allianz stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $24.43.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
